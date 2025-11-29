WWE Survivor Series Results 11/29/25

WWE Survivor Series goes down tonight from Petco Park in San Diego, CA., streaming live via the ESPN Unlimited App.

Advertised are the Men’s and Women’s WarGames matches, as well as John Cena vs. Dominik Mysterio for the WWE Intercontinental title, and Stephanie Vaquer vs. Nikki Bella for the WWE Women’s World title.

The following are our WWE Survivor Series results from Saturday, November 29, 2025. The report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 5-10pm EST. on ESPN Unlimited.

WWE SURVIVOR SERIES RESULTS – NOVEMBER 29, 2025

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” gets us started as always. We shoot outside of Petco Park in San Diego, CA. as the Ozzy Osborne-led show-theme hits and Joe Tessitore welcomes us to the ‘Countdown to Survivor Series: WarGames’ pre-show. He is joined by Wade Barrett and Big E. at the pre-show panel.

After running down the lineup for tonight’s show, they introduce the rest of the broadcast team, which includes Jackie Redmond, Cathy Kelley and Peter Rosenberg. Michael Cole joins the panel and marks out for the crowd filtering in the background.

We shoot backstage for an interview with Stephanie Vaquer and Nikki Bella, both of whom explain why they’re going to win tonight, after an excerpt from Megan Morant’s sit-down interview with Stephanie McMahon is shown. We return to the panel, who talk among themselves about tonight’s women’s world title tilt.

Following a quick break, Michael Cole exits the panel. The panelists send things down to Peter Rosenberg, who is inside the double cage-enclosed ring to describe first-hand the brutality involved in the WarGames structure. We then kick it over to Cole for a sit-down interview with Becky Lynch.