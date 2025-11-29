WWE News and Notes

– @WrestleVotes posted: Sources indicate there is some creative contention over the entrance order for tonight’s men’s WarGames match. With the amount of star power in play, several scenarios were mapped out, and there are differing opinions.

– Announced for WWE Survivor Series tonight:

* John Cena (c) vs. Dominik Mysterio – Intercontinental Championship

* Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso vs. Brock Lesnar, Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker, Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul – WarGames Match

* AJ Lee, Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, IYO SKY & Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, Asuka, Lash Legend & Kairi Sane – WarGames Match

* Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Nikki Bella – Women’s World Championship

– WWE have offered Chris Jericho a retirement storyline Next Year and some people there have said that’s what they’d be interested in, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

– Mike Johnson is reporting that Liv Morgan will be shown in future versions of the WrestleMania commercial once she makes her return to television.