Thunder Rosa comments on Cena’s final run, McIntyre regrets not facing Cena during retirement tour

– Thunder Rosa isn’t a fan of how John Cena’s final run has played out.

While Speaking on Busted Open Podcast, the AEW star slammed Cena’s loss to Brock Lesnar, calling it unnecessary and politically driven.

“Certain things I didn’t agree with—like him losing to Brock Lesnar. I was not okay with that. It was pointless… but whatever. You know, politics.”

She also called out WWE for failing to follow through on promises to elevate younger stars Cena Farewell

“If you are saying certain things and you’re retiring, you better be doing it. Otherwise, just don’t say them just to look good.”

Rosa praised the build-up to Cena vs. Dominik, but made her stance clear:

“Dominik needs to win… John Cena needs to put his money where his mouth is.”

– Drew McIntyre (in an interview with ESPN) said he regrets not getting to face John Cena during his retirement tour in WWE.

“I mean, he’s meant everything to our industry. When The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin left WWE, the top superstars…Triple H, Shawn Michaels, were at the end of their careers. The company and the world needed somebody to step up into that top position. John stepped up in a massive way for multiple generations.

It’s insane to see that he’s about to have his last couple of matches. I’m sad I didn’t get one of them, but I’m glad I’m part of the roster.

I’m glad I got to travel the world. I’m glad I got to learn from John Cena because he is a legend…and he might just be the GOAT.”