Survivor Series News and Notes

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
224

– Danielle Fishel showed love to Vader at Survivor Series:

Bron Breakker takes an ugly landing off of a Doomsday Device from Cody Rhodes and CM Punk.

– It was announced that this is the largest Survivor Series attendance in history with 46,016 fans.

Triple H via X:

