Survivor Series News and Notes

TOPANGA JUST GOT A MASSIVE POP HERE AT SURVIVOR SERIES
– Danielle Fishel showed love to Vader at Survivor Series:
– Bron Breakker takes an ugly landing off of a Doomsday Device from Cody Rhodes and CM Punk.
– It was announced that this is the largest Survivor Series attendance in history with 46,016 fans.
– Triple H via X:
