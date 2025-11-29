Survivor Series 2025 inches closer to stadium sellout

WWE continued to sell Survivor Series tickets at a steady pace and nearly 2,000 tickets more were moved over the past 24 hours.

The show stands at 42,750 according to @WrestleTix with an available setup of 44,128. With the building holding 48,496 seats, Survivor Series is just 6,000 tickets shy of a complete legit sellout.

Additional sections opened at the farthest part of the baseball stadium as well as some floor seats which will be quite a challenge to see for those opting for those seats.

The cheapest price to get in Petco Park is $100 at the moment.

