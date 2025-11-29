Originally planned Wrestlemania 42 main event, Kazarian and Daniels reunited (photo), more

Steve Gerweck
– Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels reunited:

– Wrestling Observer reports that Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins was the originally scheduled plan for the WrestleMania 42 Night 2 Main Event.
Roman’s hint on RAW at challenging either for either the WWE Title or World Heavyweight Championship is the current plan for WrestleMania at this time. As Ibou of SelfMade previously reported, we should have a clearer picture of WrestleMania by the end of tonight’s Survivor Series.

– Happy birthday to…

