More WWE News and Notes

– Stephanie McMahon revealed that she’ll be co-hosting Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13 for John Cena’s final match, alongside Joe Tessitore.

– Tripe H via X:

– Ready for Wargames:

– Roman Reigns opened up about his biggest misstep with the Bloodline, saying he should have kept it strictly family. He admitted, “for me, I should have kept it simple. I should have kept it family only. Bloodline only. People with the same blood coarsing through the same veins. That was my biggest mistake.”

He reflected on Paul Heyman’s role, acknowledging his loyalty and skill in spotting talent: “His superpower is he can identify who that future star could be. He’s gonna ride them till the wheels fall off, and then find the next guy.” Reigns noted Heyman cares deeply about the industry, having built his career around it: “So does he care about this industry? Of course. This is where he’s made his career, his life, his livelihood.”

(Source: WWE)