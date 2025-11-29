Liv Morgan returns, Dominik Mysterio regains the IC title

Dom Mysterio is Double Champion again as he defeated John Cena with help from a Returning Liv Morgan.

Liv made it seem like she turned on Dom with a slap, then.jumped into Cena’s arms before lowblowing him, leading Dom to get the 619 and frog splashed for the win.

"WE ARE SO BACK!" Dom Mysterio and Liv Morgan are match made in heaven pic.twitter.com/jxZZwTfbva — WWE (@WWE) November 30, 2025