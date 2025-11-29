Liv Morgan returns, Dominik Mysterio regains the IC title

Dom Mysterio is Double Champion again as he defeated John Cena with help from a Returning Liv Morgan.

Liv made it seem like she turned on Dom with a slap, then.jumped into Cena’s arms before lowblowing him, leading Dom to get the 619 and frog splashed for the win.

