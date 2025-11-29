Liv Morgan News and Notes

Liv Morgan, sidelined since June after shoulder surgery, beat early 2026 return projections through intense rehab and made her comeback Saturday at Survivor Series: WarGames in San Diego. She helped on-screen partner Dominik Mysterio pin Cena to reclaim the Intercontinental Championship. Her appearance ties into ongoing storylines with Mysterio and Judgment Day, boosting the women’s division as WrestleMania 42 hype builds.
