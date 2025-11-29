AEW’s Kenny Omega says he’s been “thinking a lot” about the timing of his retirement and doesn’t want people to be sad when he retires from in-ring competition.

“I would like to be in a situation where I left the ring not having any regrets and not feeling embarrassed or that I tarnished my own reputation.

“I would like to leave when I have some semblance of athleticism left in my body. I don’t want to completely work until the wheels fall off and that the person that leaves wrestling is one that barely resembles the Kenny Omega of old. So I’ve been thinking a lot about when that timing would be.”

“One important thing for me too is when I finally do leave, whenever that may be, and this might sound odd, I don’t want people to be sad.

“The best case scenario would be that they don’t realize I’m gone at all. I would love to build people or have the peace of mind that the company has built enough stars so that their star is shining bright enough to distract from me stepping away from the scene. That would make me the most happy.”

