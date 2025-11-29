John Cena comments on his final WWE PLE event, Ric Flair on Cena’s retirement

John Cena comments on his 178th and final WWE Pay Per View/Premium Live Event.

Ric Flair comments on John Cena retiring.

“I’m elated for him. I heard they cheered for him for 10 minutes in The Garden Monday night. He’s a phenomenal man. And he’s a man.
“I never got to work with John. He did phenomenal. He’ll be missed.

“It’s perfect (not too early for him to retire). So active in Hollywood now, and he’s done so well. His acting is spot on now and he’s doing great.”

(source: Doubl3 Coverage)

