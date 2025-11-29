Identity of the masked man at War Games

Fightful is reporting that the mystery masked man who interfered in the men’s War Games match at WWE Survivor Series is Austin Theory.

Theory has been absent from WWE television since July 2025 following the dissolution of his tag team with Grayson Waller.

During the Survivor Series post show, they pushed the masked man angle. It was mentioned several times but no one gave a straight answer even Triple H.

Paul Heyman denied knowing the masked person, “how would I know they were wearing a hood.” Heyman then put over Bron as the Unofficial World Heavyweight Champion.

"How would I know? The man was wearing a hood…" Ayyyy, he's got you there, Joe Tess! pic.twitter.com/lFPGKUBsQ3 — WWE (@WWE) November 30, 2025