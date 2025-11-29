Drew McIntyre on why he loves competing in WarGames, Chelsea Green thanks Arianna Grace

– Drew McIntyre opened up about why he loves competing in WarGames, and it basically comes down to one thing: he’s surrounded by people he absolutely can’t stand. He explained that “my opponents are literally everybody I hate”, starting with Roman Reigns, who he says has made his life miserable for years. He didn’t hold back on the Bloodline either, saying he’s happy the Usos are in the match because “I get to beat them up too.”

Drew also took aim at Cody Rhodes, calling him “Homelander, the current champion,” and reminding everyone that Cody has cost him the world title twice and even influenced management to suspend him. To Drew, WarGames is his chance to finally get revenge.

And then there’s CM Punk. Drew brought up their brutal history, noting the last time they were locked in a cage together “he caused me to get 17 staples right down the middle of my head.”

(Source: ESPN)

– Chelsea Green thanks Arianna Grace for allowing her to join the organization and giving her the title of Miss North America:

Eeek @AriannaGraceWWE has graciously allowed me into the organization… so my first duty as MISS NORTH AMERICA is to celebrate my second-term tonight on #SmackDown

You’re all invited and you better not embarrass me!!!

pic.twitter.com/2UIyM2y43E — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) November 28, 2025