Bischoff says recent claims from Bret Hart’s makes him seem ‘so bitter’

WWE hall of famer Eric Bischoff says recent claims from Bret Hart’s makes him seem ‘So Bitter’

While speaking On his Podcast the topic of Bret Hard claims of HBK/Vince being lovers were brought up and Bischoff stated the following
“First of all, I don’t think Bret Hart has the ability to be funny. Maybe he is at times, but I’ve never seen it. Humor is not something that pops into my head when I think of Bret Hart. No, I don’t think he was being funny. I think he’s being bitter, and the reason I feel that way is because of everything that we’ve heard out of Bret Hart for the last couple of years.

“I don’t know, man, this is so bitter, like I’m not joking. I think it’s like clinical if I was somewhere close to Bret or someone close to Bret, I I’d suggest maybe go see a therapist or talk to somebody and just leave that baggage behind. Otherwise, your life will be way better if you do.”

