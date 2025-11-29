WWE hall of famer Eric Bischoff says recent claims from Bret Hart’s makes him seem ‘So Bitter’

While speaking On his Podcast the topic of Bret Hard claims of HBK/Vince being lovers were brought up and Bischoff stated the following

“First of all, I don’t think Bret Hart has the ability to be funny. Maybe he is at times, but I’ve never seen it. Humor is not something that pops into my head when I think of Bret Hart. No, I don’t think he was being funny. I think he’s being bitter, and the reason I feel that way is because of everything that we’ve heard out of Bret Hart for the last couple of years.

”

“I don’t know, man, this is so bitter, like I’m not joking. I think it’s like clinical if I was somewhere close to Bret or someone close to Bret, I I’d suggest maybe go see a therapist or talk to somebody and just leave that baggage behind. Otherwise, your life will be way better if you do.”