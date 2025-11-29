Andrade responds to Dave Meltzer: “I didn’t sign any contract”

– Andrade posted via X:

I didn’t sign any contract! Sir, you say it with such certainty, that I signed a contract, when that’s just another one of your lies.

Do some more research, Sir. I was in negotiations to sign because Mr. Tony Khan and the AEW team were having good discussions, and we came to an excellent agreement.

I’m especially grateful to TK and AEW in general. Then, I received a non-compete clause after my AEW debut and my first match in Tijuana (The Crash), but I want to clarify that I didn’t know if that was the issue with WWE (honestly, I don’t know the answer to that).

