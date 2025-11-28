WWE News and Notes

– Becky Lynch via X:

HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO ALL, including the LOSERS we will be facing on SATURDAY!!! ROTTEN RHEA RIPLEY, CHARLATAN FLAIR, INSUFFERABLE IYO SKY, AWFUL ALEXA BLISS, and ABSOLUTE JOKE AJ LEE. I hope you are able to enjoy your meal today because after Saturday, you’ll be drinking your… — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 27, 2025

– Dominik Mysterio opened up about his transition to a heel and how he draws inspiration from his father, Eddie Guerrero. Reflecting on his earlier persona, he admitted, “My character was being Rey Mysterio’s son. I’m sure people were just sick of it. There was nothing interesting about that. I was just there.” The shift to villainy, he says, felt natural: “Instantaneously (turning heel) just felt right. Almost like this is where I needed to be the whole time.”

He also revealed how deeply Eddie’s influence shaped his current style: “This is all Eddie. I watched him so much that it organically became a thing. Even with the Rhea stuff – Eddie and Chyna. Now, the Lie, Cheat, Steal stuff that we’re currently doing.” Dominik credits his father’s legacy for guiding him, even unknowingly: “Without Eddie even knowing he planted that seed, he’s just always been there the whole time.”

– Happy 44th Birthday to Erick Rowan.

– WWE posted:

#WrestleMania in @Vegas is anyone's game… and WWE Superstars are taking their seats at the table Individual event tickets for WrestleMania 42 on April 18 & 19 are on sale NOW! ️ https://t.co/1BVex7UT4g pic.twitter.com/gEBKfu0ebO — WWE (@WWE) November 28, 2025