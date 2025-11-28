WWE Smackdown spoilers for tonight

The following are spoilers for the Friday, November 28 Black Friday edition of WWE SmackDown taped Friday night, November 21 in Denver, via PWInsider.

* The Last Time is Now tournament quarterfinals: Jey Uso defeated Rusev

* Backstage segment with The Miz and R-Truth where they argued over who would replace the injured Sheamus in The Last Time is Now match against LA Knight.

* Chelsea Green’s title celebration ended with Jade Cargill laying Green out.

* Backstage segment with the babyface women’s WarGames team

* The Last Time is Now tournament quarterfinals: LA Knight defeated The Miz

* Backstage segment with the heel women’s WarGames team

* Women’s WarGames advantage match: Charlotte Flair defeated Asuka

* Five-on-five Survivor Series elimination match: Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, Talla Tonga, and JC Mateo defeated Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Rey Fenix, Chris Sabin, and Alex Shelley — Sikoa was the sole survivor