ROH Final Battle PPV card, TNA talent’s contract expiring, The Last Time Is Now tournament update

Steve Gerweck
– ROH Final Battle PPV updated card:

Athena vs Persephone
Mercedes Moné vs Red Velvet
• Survival of the Fittest
• Lee Moriarty vs Nigel McGuinness
Ricochet vs ???
• Adam Priest/Tommy Billington vs Beast Mortos/Sammy Guevara
• Shane Taylor Promotions vs SkyFlight
• Winner of Deonna/Aminata vs winner of Starkz/Sakazaki

Fightful Select has learned that Jake Something’s TNA contract is up at the end of the year.

– The semifinals of The Last Time Is Now tournament:

Jey Uso vs. LA Knight
Gunther vs. Solo Sikoa

