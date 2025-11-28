ROH Final Battle PPV card, TNA talent’s contract expiring, The Last Time Is Now tournament update

– ROH Final Battle PPV updated card:
• Athena vs Persephone
• Mercedes Moné vs Red Velvet
• Survival of the Fittest
• Lee Moriarty vs Nigel McGuinness
• Ricochet vs ???
• Adam Priest/Tommy Billington vs Beast Mortos/Sammy Guevara
• Shane Taylor Promotions vs SkyFlight
• Winner of Deonna/Aminata vs winner of Starkz/Sakazaki
– Fightful Select has learned that Jake Something’s TNA contract is up at the end of the year.
– The semifinals of The Last Time Is Now tournament:
• Jey Uso vs. LA Knight
• Gunther vs. Solo Sikoa
