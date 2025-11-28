ROH Final Battle PPV card, TNA talent’s contract expiring, The Last Time Is Now tournament update

– ROH Final Battle PPV updated card:

• Athena vs Persephone

• Mercedes Moné vs Red Velvet

• Survival of the Fittest

• Lee Moriarty vs Nigel McGuinness

• Ricochet vs ???

• Adam Priest/Tommy Billington vs Beast Mortos/Sammy Guevara

• Shane Taylor Promotions vs SkyFlight

• Winner of Deonna/Aminata vs winner of Starkz/Sakazaki

– Fightful Select has learned that Jake Something’s TNA contract is up at the end of the year.

– The semifinals of The Last Time Is Now tournament:

• Jey Uso vs. LA Knight

• Gunther vs. Solo Sikoa