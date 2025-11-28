Ric Flair makes a claim about Hulk Hogan’s death

Ric Flair says Hulk Hogan was killed by street drugs:

“I talked to him the day before he died,” Flair confessed, Flair elaborated: “I shouldn’t say this, but what killed him was street drugs. When the doctor wouldn’t prescribe anymore. He was in so much pain”.

“He was in so much pain, then he had that neck surgery and it got infected, so back in the hospital, mentioned 10 back surgeries, two knees, two hips, all this,” Flair stated.

When doctors decided they could no longer prescribe pain medication, Hogan turned to illegal means.

“When the doctor would not prescribe any more pain medicine. They just couldn’t do it all due conscious, right? Yeah, so they went and got their drugs off the street, his body just said, You know what? Bingo, I can’t do it anymore,” Flair concluded, calling the situation “sad” and “terrible”.

“You know what? You know what caused the back surgeries? Dropping the leg,” Flair said. “Dropping the legs, jabbed his bones. That’s what did it”.

“I just hope to live another day. Pray for your friends that are suffering now, because a lot of people are,” Flair said. He mentioned that his friend, fellow wrestler Mike Rotunda (IRS), is “real sick right now” and his best friend, Joe Gomez, just had a stroke.

(credit: Doubl3 Coverage podcast)