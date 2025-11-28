Paul Heyman discusses Brock Lesnar’s Raw entrance slip on ESPN’s First Take

Paul Heyman discussed Brock Lesnar’s botched entrance on Raw while he was appearing as a guest on ESPN’s First Take.

Heyman joked that there was water on the ramp and that’s why Lesnar slipped and rolled backwards. But The Beast Incarnate took it like a champ, got right back up and laughed about it.

“Actually, I think it is a GOAT move. And the reason why I think it is a GOAT move is because we all fumble at some point in the game. We all do,” Heyman said.

“Brock Lesnar turned a fumble into a touchdown just like that. He is The Beast,” he continued. There’s no one like him. He’s one of one. Look at that, boom. There was water on the entranceway. Slips, falls, rolls through, comes up, and there he is smiling and coming down to the ring for war. Who else could do that but Brock Lesnar?”

While maybe somewhat embarrassing for Brock, the video clip has made the rounds on the Internet and is a new meme for fans.

Heyman was on the show for eight minutes and also discussed Roman Reigns, WarGames, John Cena, Seth Rollins, and more.

