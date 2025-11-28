11/28/25 WWE Smackdown Recap

– LA Knight argues backstage with Cathy Kelley that he should automatically advance in the tournament because Sheamus can’t compete, but Cathy tells him that isn’t how this tournament works and Nick Aldis still has to pick a replacement opponent for Sheamus.

“Every time I start to get a little something going, somebody wants to try and cut my legs out. Somebody wants to stack the deck against me. Somebody basically wants to make sure that I can’t make the rise that I’m destined to make.” – LA Knight

– In the opening contest Jey Uso defeated Rusev Via the Uso Splash to move on to the Quarterfinals of the Last Time Is Now Tournament. He’ll face the winner of LA Knight and The Miz.

– “Why don’t you respect my balls?” – R-Truth to Nick Aldis

The Miz sneaks his paper ballot into the winning lottery ball as R Truth and Nick Aldis argue about their balls. He will now re-enter the tournament against LA Knight.

– Jade Cargill ruins Chelsea Green’s North American Championships Celebration. She hits Jaded and poses at the ramp, stealing Chelsea’s fireworks for herself.

– Damien Priest tells Cathy Kelley his injured eye is fully recovered and he is itching to get payback on Aleister and Zelina for what they did to him.

He mocks Aleister by saying the only thing Aleister has accomplished since returning is making him angry, then trades barbs with Zelina when she appears and accuses him of hiding.

Priest snipes that her “cute husband” must have sent her, and Rhea Ripley arrives so she and Priest embrace, reuniting the Terror Twins and signaling they stand together again.

– AJ Lee says Team Rhea will win tomorrow at WWE Survivor Series War Games.

– LA Knight defeats The Miz to advance to the semifinals of The Last Time Is Now tournament.

– The semifinals of The Last Time Is Now tournament:

• Jey Uso vs. LA Knight

• Gunther vs. Solo Sikoa

– Charlotte Flair beats Asuka to give her team the Advantage for the Women’s War Games Match at Survivor Series.

– Tommaso Ciampa confronts Ilja Dragunov backstage. Ciampa says last week DIY took the Mask away from Axiom, and next he will take the United States Title away from Ilja.

– My Family Tree beat Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Rey Fenix, & The Motor City Machine Guns in a 5 on 5 Elimination Match. Solo Sikoa wins the Match for his team and is the only person who wasn’t eliminated.

– The Wyatt Sicks confront Solo Sikoa as he celebrates his win. Uncle Howdy appears behind Solo and takes him out with a Sister Abigail to stand tall