Live AAA Alianza Results

(1) Elio LeFleur vs Chris Carter vs Jack Cartwheel to determine a 2nd challenger for the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship. Cartwheel defeats Carter and LeFleur.

– AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Laredo Kid confronts Jack Cartwheel after the match.

(2) Las Tóxicas defeated Faby Apache and Lola Vice

(3) Niño Hamburguesa, La Parka, and Mr. Iguana defeated Galeno del Mal and LWO

(4) El Grande Americano defeats Vikingo in an banger with help from Los Americanos and Dragon Lee.

Dragon Lee then proceeds to put belt to Vikingo’s backside.

Rey Mysterio makes El Hijo del Vikingo vs Dragon Lee official for December 20th in Guadalajara at Guerra de Titanes

REY MYSTERIO #AlianzasAAA desde Puebla pic.twitter.com/BzURQhqS5I — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) November 29, 2025