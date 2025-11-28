“Little John Cena” on his WWE experience

Syko, who played the role of Little John Cena on WWE Raw this week, expresses his gratitude following his appearance:

“It was an unbelievable moment. An out of body experience. It almost didn’t feel like it was real.

“That was a dream come true. I knew one day I would be on that stage, but to actually be there, it was amazing.

“I’ve put in a lot of work to get to where I’m at today, but when I was out there, the gratitude I had, and then feeling like, ‘Do I really deserve this? I can’t believe I actually accomplished this.'”

(Source: Busted Open)