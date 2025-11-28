CJ Perry: “Vince micromanaged all the promos”

CJ Perry says she felt Vince McMahon was using her promos to talk about America politically, recalls Vince wanting Vladimir Putin to attend a WWE show:

“Vince micromanaged all the promos. John Cena could change it, Bray Wyatt could do his own thing, Paul Heyman, but no, Vince wrote my promos. The Russian stuff he was absolutely hands-on with. I think he was using me as his puppet to talk about America, because once Trump became president he sat me and Miro down. He’s like, ‘Okay, no more politics…it’s too polarising and controversial.’

“[Vince] was using me as his puppet and I was making global news. Vince thought it was the most hysterical thing, like there’s one clip that I like throw to it and they cut to Obama working out with these little 8 lbs stuff and then I’m like, ‘Unlike a real man’, and I cut to Vladimir Putin and it’s him doing judo and riding a horse shirtless.

“I understand Vince just could identify more with Putin because Vince is lifting 650 lbs at 75. He’s squatting. It’s like, ‘You’re a maniac.’ He wanted Vladimir Putin to come to a show. He was like, ‘I hope he’s going to come.'”

(Source: TMZ’s Inside the Ring)