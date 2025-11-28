Booker T on AEW as a landing spot for veterans winding down their careers, Tony Khan on fake news

Booker T didn’t hold back when talking about how AEW can feel like a landing spot for veterans winding down their careers. He joked that if AEW had existed during his own run, “I’d have camped out… made me a little tent… because I’m serious, they pay you not to work in AEW.”
He also pointed to Ric Flair as an example, saying Flair is still technically signed but hasn’t really contributed much. Booker T questioned, “What has Ric Flair done for AEW?” and doubled down on his point by calling it “a safe haven… a retirement spot if you’re looking to wrap this thing up the right way.”

In the end, even though he poked fun, he made it clear that he understands why some wrestlers see AEW that way, admitting, “I get it, man. I get it. Seriously.”

(Source: Hall of Fame)

Tony Khan on AEW Collision spoilers:

