AEW News and Notes

Samoa Joe vs. Eddie Kingston for the AEW World Championship is officially set for ‘WINTER IS COMING’ 2025.

– The ROH World Tag Team Championships are now vacant as a result of RUSH’s recent knee injury. Sammy Guevara and The Beast Mortos of LFI will compete for the vacant titles against Tommy Billington and Adam Priest next Friday at ROH “Final Battle”.

– Nigel McGuinness is challenging ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty to a 30 Minute Iron Man Match at Final Battle:

Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa vs. Marina Shafir & Megan Bayne in a Hardcore Holiday Deathmatch for the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship Semifinal:

