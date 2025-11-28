AEW News and Notes

– Samoa Joe vs. Eddie Kingston for the AEW World Championship is officially set for ‘WINTER IS COMING’ 2025.

Wednesday, 12/10 AEW World Title @SamoaJoe vs Eddie Kingston After The Mad King beat The Wrestler at Thanksgiving

at Winter Is Coming!

– The ROH World Tag Team Championships are now vacant as a result of RUSH’s recent knee injury. Sammy Guevara and The Beast Mortos of LFI will compete for the vacant titles against Tommy Billington and Adam Priest next Friday at ROH “Final Battle”.

– Nigel McGuinness is challenging ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty to a 30 Minute Iron Man Match at Final Battle:

Nigel McGuinness is challenging ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty to a 30 Minute Iron Man Match at Final Battle!

– Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa vs. Marina Shafir & Megan Bayne in a Hardcore Holiday Deathmatch for the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship Semifinal:

This Wednesday, 12/3 AEW Women's World Tag Team Title Tournament Semifinal

Hardcore Holiday DeathMatch Timeless Toni Storm/@MinaShirakawa vs @MeganBayne/@MarinaShafir

THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/nNZX0uvdSw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 28, 2025