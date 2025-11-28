AEW News and Notes

– Samoa Joe vs. Eddie Kingston for the AEW World Championship is officially set for ‘WINTER IS COMING’ 2025.
#AEWDynamite Winter Is Coming
8pm ET/7pm CT
Wednesday, 12/10
AEW World Title@SamoaJoe vs Eddie Kingston
After The Mad King beat The Wrestler at Thanksgiving #AEWCollision + called out Samoa Joe
it will be
Samoa Joe vs Eddie Kingston
for the AEW World Title
at Winter Is Coming! pic.twitter.com/IJr87WnAtg
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 29, 2025
– The ROH World Tag Team Championships are now vacant as a result of RUSH’s recent knee injury. Sammy Guevara and The Beast Mortos of LFI will compete for the vacant titles against Tommy Billington and Adam Priest next Friday at ROH “Final Battle”.
– Nigel McGuinness is challenging ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty to a 30 Minute Iron Man Match at Final Battle:
Nigel McGuinness is challenging ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty to a 30 Minute Iron Man Match at Final Battle!#ROHFinalBattle
— WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) November 29, 2025
– Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa vs. Marina Shafir & Megan Bayne in a Hardcore Holiday Deathmatch for the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship Semifinal:
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
8pm ET/7pm CT, TBS + HBO Max
This Wednesday, 12/3
AEW Women's World Tag Team Title Tournament Semifinal
Hardcore Holiday DeathMatch
Timeless Toni Storm/@MinaShirakawa vs @MeganBayne/@MarinaShafir
MegaProblems vs#TimelessLoveBombs
THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/nNZX0uvdSw
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 28, 2025