Vince Russo: “Triple H and Tony Khan are writing a wrestling show that they like”

While speaking to Ariel Helwani, former WWE writer Vince Russo commented on the state of WWE and AEW in 2025…

“This is the problem with the WWE. This is the problem with AEW. They only want to hear the positive. They don’t want to hear people like Vince Russo… Here’s the problem. Triple H and Tony Khan are writing a wrestling show that they like. And by writing a wrestling show that they like, they have turned the audience into a niche audience because there’s only a niche audience that likes 90% wrestling. It’s not about what they like. When I write for JCW, I’m not writing a Vince Russo show. I’m writing a show for the masses. I’m writing a show for the world. These guys are writing a show that they like. And at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter what you like. It’s not about you. We all have different tastes. It’s subjective. You want to write a show that’s going to get you as many eyeballs as possible. And what that means, Ariel, is you need to have a little bit of everything. That’s what the Attitude era was. We had something for everybody. By doing that, now you open up your window.

Now you allow yourself to let people come in to watch a wrestling show that would have never watched wrestling before. Tony Khan is writing a show that he loves, but it doesn’t matter what he loves. What does the world want? There are millions of casual wrestling fans out there not watching wrestling anymore. And again, I’m going to go back to JCW. That’s why I’m here, because they understood that. And Violent J knew we’ve got to go above and beyond those that watch wrestling on a weekly basis. There’s an entire world out there that’s not watching anymore.”

"Triple H and Tony Khan are writing a wrestling show that they like. By writing a wrestling show that they like, they have turned the audience into a niche audience. There's only a niche audience that likes 90% wrestling. It's not about what they like… You need to have a… pic.twitter.com/E9bATTJw9R — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 26, 2025