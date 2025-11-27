Notes on Aleister Black and John Cena

– Aleister Black revealed in a new interview that Vince McMahon added a creaking sound to his WWE main-roster entrance because McMahon seemed to think Black’s character was a vampire—something inspired by old-school Nosferatu and Count Orlok imagery. Black didn’t hate the idea but felt it didn’t add much and disrupted the presentation fans were used to. He understood why some disliked the change, as it didn’t fit his own vision of the character. Still, he accepted it as part of McMahon’s interpretation. Black also noted elsewhere in the interview that maintaining his presentation is important when returning to WWE.

(Source: WrestleRant)

– John Cena via X:

Another great visit to the Anderson Center for Hair. Been about 1 year since @KenAndersonMD operated and what a transformation it’s been! Gotta take care of his work so I stay up with my maintenance! pic.twitter.com/AvdEVmfAzV — John Cena (@JohnCena) November 25, 2025