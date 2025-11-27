Lynch on a toxic situation on WWE’s main roster, Charlotte and Ric Flair ready for the holidays (media)

– Becky Lynch opened up about a toxic situation on WWE’s main roster, where a male talent used sex to control women. She said, “Be careful… if he sleeps with you, then he’ll blacklist you… And then if he tries to sleep with you and you don’t sleep with him, he’ll also blacklist you.” Lynch explained how women had to navigate this tightrope, noting, “If you get into a relationship and things go south, they’re not gonna fire the guy. They’re always gonna fire the girl. So, it was a very, very scary thing.” She even recalled the anxiety when he got her number: “I remember being like, how do you walk this line?”

(Source: Something’s Burning with Bert Kreischer)

– Ric Flair and Charlotte Flair showed off matching Christmas outfits.