Kenny Omega on the daily struggles with his health

Kenny Omega says it’s difficult to test his physical limit inside the ring and push himself when how his health fluctuates from day to day:

“It’s very difficult to test your limit and find your limit when what I have affects me kind of day by day. Some days I feel great, some days I don’t. So not only do I have to find my limit and how far I can push myself on the days I feel good, but I have to find that limit for the days I feel bad.

“The show must go on, if Kenny feels like he’s got the flu or something, it’s not like okay, close up shop, refund the tickets, we’re not doing Dynamite. Absolutely not I’ve got to go out there and give my best. And not only do I have to do that, but I’m trying to do that without making it very clearly obvious that there are bad days and good days for Kenny Omega.

“I just want to be the best that I can. I don’t want people to have to worry about me and I want to be able to do a performance that I can be proud of, and that my opponent can benefit from, without people having to worry and without further endangering myself too on top of that.

“So that part, because there’s so many things I’m looking to achieve by that, it’s tough. Some days I might feel like I have the answer and some days I don’t, and I haven’t completely pieced together everything but I’m getting there and it’s getting closer. So I’m feeling more confident as days go by.”

(Source: SHAK Wrestling)