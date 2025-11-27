John Cena’s greatest rivals ever, Dominik Mysterio’s on his wife’s encouragement

– Dominik Mysterio opened up about how his wife encouraged him to chase wrestling training, even when he was hesitant to leave for six months. “I was around 260 pounds. Just… lost. My wife now, girlfriend at the time, she knew it, and I told her, ‘There’s this opportunity, I might go and train in Tampa for six months, but I don’t really wanna do it. I don’t wanna leave.'” He recalled his emotional moment: “I just remember I started crying, just fucking balling up.” But she pushed him forward, saying, “Dom, you have to go. You’ve gotta do this.”

– Bleacher Report ranks John Cena’s greatest rivals ever:

#1. CM Punk

#2. Edge

#3. The Rock

#4. Randy Orton

#5. Brock Lesnar

#6. AJ Styles

#7. Batista

#8. Kurt Angle

#9. Shawn Michaels

#10. Bray Wyatt