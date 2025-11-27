First finalists in the AEW Women’s Tag Team title tournament

The first finalists in the AEW Women’s Tag Team title tournament advanced yesterday following a semi final match between Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron vs Julia Hart and Skye Blue.

It was Nightingale and Cameron who punched their ticket to the finale after Nightingale pinned Hart following a Doctor Bomb.

The two will now face the winner of the Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa vs Marina Shafir and Megan Bayne match which will be a hardcore holiday death match.

AEW has not announced when the final match will be taking place yet.

