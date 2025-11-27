The first finalists in the AEW Women’s Tag Team title tournament advanced yesterday following a semi final match between Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron vs Julia Hart and Skye Blue.

It was Nightingale and Cameron who punched their ticket to the finale after Nightingale pinned Hart following a Doctor Bomb.

The two will now face the winner of the Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa vs Marina Shafir and Megan Bayne match which will be a hardcore holiday death match.

AEW has not announced when the final match will be taking place yet.

"WE'RE GOING TO THE FINALS!" Whether it's the Timeless Love Bombs or Megan Bayne + Marina Shafir, the Babes of Wrath (@harleycameron_ + @willowwrestles) are READY for the FINALS of the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship Tournament! pic.twitter.com/mXVcuzTxwp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 27, 2025

