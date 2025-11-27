CJ Perry wants to wrestle again, Lei Ying Lee on winning the TNA Knockouts title

– CJ Perry Says She Wants To Wrestle Once Again.

Perry spoke to Inside The Ring about her current status in pro wrestling, and whether or not she missed competing.

“I would love to wrestle again,” she said. “I do believe that my money pocket and what I add the most value to wrestling companies is talking and promoting their talent. At the end of the day, we’re in the business of promotion.”

When asked about being a competitor, she said the following, “I miss it so much. I feel like a drug addict a little bit. There is no high or adrenaline rush like that in the world. We have a very special relationship with the audience… To be able to have that connection and relationship, and to provoke emotion and put smiles on people’s faces. We live in a rough world, so it’s nice to have that moment of light.”

(Source: TMZ’s Inside the Ring)

– Lei Ying Lee comments on becoming the first ever Chinese Knockouts World Champion.

Last night the world finally saw it —

my moment, my fight, my first-ever title. Becoming the first Chinese woman to win the TNA Knockouts Championship at MSG…

I’ll carry that forever. Years of work made this real.

This is just the beginning. #AndNew #HistoryMade pic.twitter.com/jDOK85mkUT — 雷影 .李 (Léi Yǐng .Lee) (@TheLeiYingLee) November 26, 2025