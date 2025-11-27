Bronson Reed on the Brock Lesnar slip

Bronson Reed comments on Brock Lesnar slipping on the stage during WWE RAW,

“I saw him slip and somehow back roll, get straight back to his feet. And in my mind, I was like, ‘He’s either gonna laugh this off—which he seemed to do—or he’s gonna be very angry and all those guys in the ring are gonna pay for it.’ So I did see it, but I just let it slide and I made sure to get back to business.

I don’t know who wrestled beforehand because Drew said in his entrance he almost slipped. So I don’t know if someone had wet their hair, or oil or something was out there on that entrance way.”

(Source: No-Contest Wrestling Podcast)