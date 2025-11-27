Booker T comments on recent remarks made by Bret Hart

Booker T voices his concern about Bret Hart’s recent comments and his “bitterness”:

“Bret Hart has been all over the place lately. I really don’t even know what it is. This dude… I like Bret Hart. Bret Hart has done so much for this business, and now at this stage of the game, everything’s nuclear. Everything’s, ‘Burn, let everything burn.’ It’s just like, man, why? Why?

“I know Bret Hart had his issues with Goldberg and those issues are deep rooted over what happened inside the ring. But one thing I must say – stuff that happens in the ring, it happens. I don’t think none of us go out in the middle of the ring and try to hurt anybody on purpose or anything like that.

“But I just think Bret Hart is a much better person than the person that’s been doing these podcasts and making a lot of these claims that he’s been making as of late.

“Some of this stuff you just can’t walk back. Some of this stuff you can’t walk back and we’ve gotta see each other at some point in time.

“And to not be able to relive some of the greatest moments in the history of this business because of bitterness – it’s gonna be a lonely, lonely, lonely, lonely dark day at the end of this ride.

“And I just said man, I just think Bret Hart’s a much, much better person than the person that we’ve been seeing as of late. I know he is.”

