WWE superstars Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins share their thoughts on WWE Unreal:

Becky: “We’ve talked about this. When we were fans, we would have loved to have seen it.”

Seth: “Yeah, but I hate it. I do hate it. I don’t hate all of it. There’s some parts of it that I think are fascinating and interesting.

“But there’s some things that, in our business… everybody knows what it is, everybody knows that it’s predetermined and planned, but the gray area, that one little question that like, ‘Maybe they really don’t like each other. Maybe there’s something there. What could happen?’

“That unpredictability that it creates, that’s the magic, that’s where the magic happens in our business, is that little seed of doubt.

“And when you start to just chip away at that, it becomes a bit tricky.”

(Source: Something’s Burning)