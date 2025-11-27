Becky Lynch and Daniel Garcia notes

– Becky Lynch recalls having to go WWE events dressed ‘as hoe-y as possible’ when she was in NXT:

“At the time when you were a girl in WWE, you always had to go to the shows in nice dresses… I was in NXT, so you have to be as hoe-y as possible, right? You have to be, like, dress up to your ass, low as can be. Like this was the aesthetic. I didn’t suit the aesthetic, but I knew it.”

(Source: Something’s Burning with Bert Kreischer)

– Daniel Garcia is doubling down on his commitment to AEW, but he made one thing clear in a recent media call: He refuses to be tied down to one location.

Garcia revealed that a major condition for re-signing with AEW was the freedom to compete globally, specifically targeting CMLL and NJPW. Daniel Garcia is set to compete at CMLL’s Arena México show on November 28th, teaming with Wheeler Yuta to challenge for the CMLL World Tag Team Championship. He said “Once I got the opportunity… I said, ‘Hundred percent. Screw the family. I’m not missing out on an opportunity to do something that I’ve always wanted to do.’”

(Source: CMLL Media Call)