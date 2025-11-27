Andrade explains his current situation

In an interview with DeporTV last night, Andrade officially explains his current situation: he returned to WWE to be with his ex-wife Charlotte Flair until they got divorced, and up until then they shared a lawyer, who signed his last WWE contract.

He claims his Wellness Policy violations were for supplements that were supposedly legal in Mexico, but not in the US or WWE.

This lawyer did not realize that the WWE contract had a 12-month no-compete clause explicitly stipulated, which former WWE star and lawyer David Otunga affirms does exist in WWE contracts in a video he did on the topic last month.

Andrade says he’s had to hire a new lawyer to challenge the original 12-month no-compete, and now he claims they are in the process of negotiating it down to the usual 90-day no-compete we’re used to—except his ban is worldwide and not just restricted to the US.

Andrade says his lawyer and WWE’s team are nearly reaching an agreement, as it will be three months since his WWE release this coming December 13.

️ Andrade, en TV Azteca, ha dicho que sus abogados están negociando con WWE para llegar a un acuerdo y volver a competir. "Recibí un toque de atención por usar varios suplementos que en México estaban permitidos, pero no en Estados Unidos. Llegué a un acuerdo con WWE y… pic.twitter.com/Oh6fbKrbi4 — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) November 27, 2025