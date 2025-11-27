11/27/25 AEW Collision Recap

– Pac defeated Speedball Mike Bailey by submission and gained 3 points in the Continental Classic.

Nigel McGuinness said Pac risked a DQ by holding onto the submission after the bell.

– Brodido plan to get the AEW World Tag Team Championships back and wont split up, Brody tells Bandido to prepare for his ROH World Championship Match at Final Battle.

– TNT Champion Mark Briscoe accepts Daniel Garcia’s challenge, looked like Daniel tried to sneak a headbutt but slipped up and stepped out of the ring.

– AEW National Champion Ricochet brags about who he’s defeated and being the Inaugural Champion, G.OA. planned a dinner fit for kings, but don’t like that its in Nashville.

– The Bang Bang Gang interrupt Stokely and FTR, Austin Gunn mentions being the one team to beat FTR before.

Juice Robinson says the only thing they care about is a match for the Tag Team Championships.

– Dalton Castle and The Outrunners accept the MxM Open Casting Call.

– The Demand attack Dalton Castle and the Outrunners, after that Ricochet gets in Country Star Michael Ray’s face, even causing him to jump the barrier.

– The Don Callis Family talk about what they’re thankful for, Okada makes it awkward by saying he’s thankful that he doesn’t have to tag with Konosuke Takeshita.

– Eddie Kingston gets a quick win over Shibata. Eddie grabs the mic after the match. Eddie says he won’t speak on what Hook did because Hook is still his boy. He says that Hook will have to deal with the consequences of his actions.

Eddie cuts a passionate promo about how much he loves Pro Wrestling and he’s doing this for the kids in the audience that have a dream to become a wrestler one day.

Kingston cuts to the chase. He officially calls out Samoa Joe to a World Title match at Winter is Coming on December 10th.

– Thekla defeated Tay Melo, after the match The Triangle of Madness were going to attack Tay but Jamie Hayter went to the ring to save Tay, AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander ran to the ring to even the odds and chased away the Triangle of Madness.

– Red Velvet gets a rematch for the ROH Women’s World Television Championship against Mercedes Moné at ROH Final Battle.

– Konosuke Takeshita defeated Roderick Strong and gained 3 points in the Continental Classic.