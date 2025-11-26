Update on Eddie Guerrero’s daughter Kaylie

This is Eddie Guerrero’s daughter, Kaylie Guerrero.

It’s healing up nicely already, I’m very fortunate! pic.twitter.com/9jYwU8ZV9L — Kaylie Guerrero (@GuerreroKaylie) November 24, 2025

She’s not a wrestler, she’s not in the business, and this accident didn’t happen in a ring.

She was at a friend’s house, their dog was asleep, she leaned in to give him a kiss on the head, he woke up startled and reacted out of instinct and caught her eye area.

One eyelid needed stitches.

She’s bruised around the eye.

Painful, scary moment, totally random real-life stuff.

The good news? She’s healing.

She’s staying strong.

She’s lucky it wasn’t worse.

I wanted to share this here because wrestling fans, families, and friends have a different kind of bond when it comes to the Guerreros. People care about Eddie’s legacy, and that spills over to his kids without anyone needing to force it.

So if you’ve got a second today, send Kaylie some well wishes and prayers while she heals up.

– Steve Stasiak, Book Pro Wrestlers