Seth Rollins: “They say six months, so this could be April”

Seth Rollins says he's about a month away from being able to take off his cast following his shoulder injury "I'm hoping around February, after all the Holiday stuff, I can start to be like, 'Okay, lock in, no more BS.'"pic.twitter.com/UGuDu5U6wJ — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) November 26, 2025

Seth Rollins gave a clearer picture of where he stands in his recovery, explaining that he’s still a ways out from returning. He noted that once his arm sling comes off, he’ll give himself a short break, saying he might enter “full vacation mode for a little while” before buckling down for serious training again. Rollins emphasized that his return prep will be slow and steady, adding, “It’ll probably be gradual. I don’t even really know.”

He expects a lengthy conditioning period once he starts working toward a comeback, estimating “about 8 to 12 weeks of like, ‘Okay, now I have to stop eating like an ahole.’”** With WrestleMania season approaching, his goal is to use February to get disciplined again, telling himself, “Okay, lock in. No more BS.”

As for a concrete timetable, even he’s unsure. He’s planning roughly a month of intense preparation before officially returning, but acknowledges that doctors have told him the full recovery window could be around six months. As Rollins put it, “They say six months, so this could be April.”

(Source: Something’s Burning with Bert Kreischer)