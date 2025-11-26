Saraya on the emotional significance of winning the AEW Women’s title

Saraya opened up about the emotional significance of winning the AEW Women’s World Championship, reflecting on her long and uncertain journey back to the ring. She admitted that when Tony Khan told her the night before, “I cried my eyes out because I never thought that I would ever be back in the ring again, first and foremost. I never thought I’d win a championship again, I never thought that moment was ever gonna come for me ever again.”

She recounted the challenges that had once seemed insurmountable, including a career-threatening neck injury, explaining, “I got told I would never wrestle again in my lifetime and then for some reason my neck miraculously recovered. I don’t know what happened. Maybe I’d like to say my sobriety and healthy living kind of helped.” The moment was made even more meaningful by performing in front of her home country and her loved ones: “Having my family be a part of it and in my home country in front of my home people, it was just such a wild emotional experience, I was crying my eyes out.”

Finally, Saraya highlighted the support and camaraderie that surrounded her return, saying, “As soon as I came back, everybody was there, my buddies, everyone was surrounding me and giving me hugs and stuff, and it was just such a powerful moment and that’s something I’ll never forget and I’m so grateful for Tony for giving me the opportunity.”

