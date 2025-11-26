Saraya and Swerve Strickland notes

– Saraya reflected on the criticism WWE receives, particularly how Triple H often bears the brunt of it, even though creative decisions are a team effort. She emphasized that opinions on his leadership vary: “I’m sure everyone has an opinion on the way he runs it, no one’s ever gonna be fully happy and there’s gonna be people that are really happy with the way it’s going.”

She highlighted the collaborative nature of the writing process, noting “there’s a room full of writers that are on the road and at home and there’s so many people that are writing this show.” Despite the collective effort, she observed that “a lot of people go on the attack with Hunter and people don’t realise it’s not just him. He’s just trying to put on the best show that he possibly can.” Ultimately, she stressed that “he’s the one who gets the brunt of it, and people just don’t realise there’s more people in just one person running the show.”

– Swerve Strickland opened up about the challenges of maintaining his new, bulkier physique, describing it as sometimes “miserable.” He explained the constant pressure of fueling his body, even late at night: “There’s times where I’m in bed, and I’m like, I gotta get one more something.” Strickland detailed the struggle of finding food late, saying his go-to is Applebee’s around midnight, ordering something healthy like “salmon and asparagus and rice,” only to feel exhausted and frustrated: “I don’t even have the energy to use a fork. I’m just picking at it with my hands to my mouth and, in bed, just feeling like [crap].”

