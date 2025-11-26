Rollins on people who don’t necessarily have a love for wrestling, Ricky Morton battling pneumonia

– Seth Rollins Comments on “some people” on WWE’s main roster who don’t necessarily have a love for wrestling.

“It’s a paycheck, right? It’s a job, so there’s plenty of people that will do the job if they’re getting paid to do it. Some people turn to it and they learn to love it after. It becomes like a love, and I don’t think anybody stays in it for a career if they don’t love it because it will wipe you out.

The schedule is way lighter than it used to be. We still travel every week, but we’re not doing nearly as many shows like back in the day when we were doing 200 matches a year. That would weed people out very quickly if they didn’t love it. They would just get exhausted, burn out so fast they’d quit.

But yeah, there’s plenty of people I would say now on the main roster that don’t really have a love for it necessarily.”

(source: Something’s Burning with Bert Kreischer)

– Rock N Roll Express member Ricky Morton has been battling pneumonia:

I’ve been fighting walking pneumonia for the past two weeks, and man… it has absolutely kicked my ass. Even a walk to the mailbox has felt like a full-on marathon. Taking it day by day, keeping my faith strong, and trusting this bounce-back is coming. — Ricky Morton (@RealRickyMorton) November 25, 2025