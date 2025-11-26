Ridge Holland posts an update (video), Rey Fénix on his Wrestlemania 41 experience

– Former WWE Ridge Holland’s neck surgery went well, and is on the road to recovery:

After further testing I had two collapsed discs in my neck resulting in nerve impingment. Yesterday I underwent disc replacement surgery at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan with Dr Sheeraz Qureshi. The surgery was deemed to be very successful. pic.twitter.com/829yajoNiB — Luke Menzies (@LDMenzies) November 25, 2025

Holland says further testing revealed two collapsed discs before emergency neck surgery.

– Rey Fénix recounted the whirlwind experience of being told at the last minute that he would appear at WrestleMania 41, stepping in for an injured Rey Mysterio. He described the suddenness of the situation: “Someone came to me and asked me, ‘Hey, you have your gear with you?’ I say, ‘No, I got the conference only.’ They’re like, ‘Okay, so you need it because you have to wrestle tonight.’ I was like, ‘How? Where?’ Like, ‘Yeah, you’re gonna replace Rey Mysterio for the injury, so go for your stuff.’”

Fénix emphasized how unprepared he was for such a massive stage: “I have no chance to jump in the ring before the show. I have no chance to jump to the stage. I have no chance for nothing… When I did my entrance, that was the first time in the day I see the stage, I see the arena—I have no chance to do it before. So that was very impressive for me.”

(Source: Ringside Fest)