Lei Ying Lee wins the TNA Knockouts title at NXT Gold Rush

A new TNA Knockouts champion was crowned at NXT Gold Rush last night after Lei Ying Lee defeated champion Kelani Jordan and Jordynne Grace in a triple threat match.

Grace had the match won after delivering a spinning backfist followed by a spinning powerbomb but Lee took advantage and knocked Grace out with a kick, allowing her to cover Jordan for the pinfall victory.

TNA President Carlos Silva wrapped the TNA Knockouts title around Lee’s waist and the two shared a hug as an emotional Lee cried in the ring.

This is Lee’s first gold in TNA. She previously wrestled as Xia Li in WWE.

Jordan’s reign ended after 53 days when she won the vacant title at Victory Road against Lee.

