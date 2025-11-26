Lacey Evans responds to Becky Lynch

Lacey Evans responds back to Becky Lynch who told Bert Kreischer about how bad it was to go from main eventing Wrestlemania to working with a Lacey Evans, who was new to the main roster at the time.

Dont hate the player. Hate the game. the only person who *shoot cried more than you was the baby I had on my hip while taking all the opportunities. if/when I come back…..you will STILL do nothing but gently shake my hand and say "how cute my little family is" backstage. https://t.co/NLJXOEXcP2 — Macey Estrella (@LimitlessMacey) November 26, 2025