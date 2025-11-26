Jim Ross responds to Bret Hart’s recent claim, Andrade/WWE update

– Jim Ross shut down Bret Hart’s recent claim that Vince McMahon and Shawn Michaels were “lovers” during the time of the 1997 Montreal Screwjob. Speaking on Grilling JR, Ross said Hart was simply trying to stir up conversation and didn’t believe the allegation himself. Ross called the claim “bulls–t,” noting that Michaels was in a very different mindset at the time and that Hart knows how to push people’s buttons.

Ross also predicted Vince McMahon would publicly shrug off the comment as a bitter jab but would be privately irritated. When asked if Hart is actually bitter, Ross disagreed, saying Hart is financially secure, healthy, and not someone he views that way. Ross closed by reflecting on his own recent health challenges, emphasizing how much health matters above all else.

(Source: Grilling JR)

– Andrade is negotiating with WWE to exit a 12-month non-compete clause, which WWE activated after his AEW appearance; prior to that, he was free to work elsewhere.

(Source: TV Azteca Deportes)