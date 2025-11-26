First WrestleMania 42 official theme song revealed

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque announced that Aerosmith’s and Yungblud’s song Back In The Saddle (2025 Mix) is an official WrestleMania 42 theme song.

“Two things that have always been a part of my life and career are rock music and wrestling. Incredible to see these icons from different generations come together in a massive way,” Triple H wrote on X.

“This collaboration isn’t just about the then and now… it’s charting a course for the future of a sound,” he continued. “Honored to have @Aerosmith and @yungblud lend their sound to the Grandest Stage of Them All…#WrestleMania. Their new EP “One More Time” is out now and available everywhere.”

The EP, via Capitol Records, is Aerosmith’s first new music in over 12 years. It features four original tracks co-written by Aerosmith and Yungblud as well as the mix of Back In The Saddle.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996