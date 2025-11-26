Brodie Lee Jr clarifies his AEW status, Swerve Strickland on his AEW vs. WWE experiences

– Brodie Lee Jr clarified his AEW status: “I’m not signed. Everybody thinks I’m signed, I’m not signed. Not at all. I was never signed.” He explained the arrangement he does have: “I signed a contract to where when I turn 18. The deal was, when I turn 18, if I want that contract, it is open.” He also mentioned a separate match agreement: “The only thing I really signed was that, and I signed a random contract for when I turn 18, me vs. Mox [Jon Moxley] in a deathmatch. I don’t know if I’ll take that one. I don’t know if I’ll take that offer up. I’ll definitely wrestle him. I don’t know in a deathmatch, though.”

(Source: Casual Conversations with The Wrestling Classic)

– Swerve Strickland reflected on the contrast between his WWE and AEW experiences, emphasizing that talent alone isn’t enough without the right organizational support. He compared it to football, saying, “You can have a talented quarterback drafted number one. If he’s not in an organization that allows him to be a franchise quarterback, he’s not going to play like a franchise quarterback.” He explained that in NXT, the system didn’t position him to reach his full potential: “I felt like in NXT, like the organization wasn’t surrounding me to position me as a franchise player because they didn’t believe it.” Swerve also acknowledged his own role, noting that while he had the talent, he wasn’t sure he fully gave them the belief they needed: “I gave them the talent. That’s why they had me there… but the belief is a different thing.”

(Source: Insight with Chris Van Vliet)